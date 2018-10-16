Autopsy conducted on woman, 69, found dead in Edmonton apartment suite

An autopsy has been conducted on the body of a 69-year-old woman found dead in an Edmonton apartment suite on Sunday.

Toxicology results are needed before the cause and the manner of death are known, police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 70-year-old man who was found injured in the suite remains in stable condition in hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Police are not looking for suspects and no charges have been laid.

Officers responded to the Parkside Manor apartment building at 115th Street and 102nd Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving a request to check on the welfare of two people in a suite.

The building's owner told CBC News that a couple had lived in the two-bedroom suite for about 25 years. The woman had a form of advanced dementia and her husband was her main caregiver, the building owner said.