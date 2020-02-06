Aurora Cannabis cuts 500 jobs across company, CEO steps down

Aurora Cannabis Inc., headquartered in Edmonton, announced Thursday that CEO Terry Booth has stepped down and 500 workers across the company will be laid off.

As part of sweeping changes, Aurora said in a news release it has eliminated close to 500 full-time equivalent staff across the company, including about 25 per cent of corporate positions. Booth has stepped down and the board of directors will expand as part of the restructuring.

"While there is still much work to be done, the timing is right to announce my retirement with a thoughtful succession plan in place," Booth said in the news release.

Michael Singer, Aurora's executive chairman, has been named interim CEO by the board.

"These changes, along with the financial transformation which we are undertaking, should clearly demonstrate to investors that Aurora has the continuity, strategic direction and leadership it needs to transition from its entrepreneurial roots to an established organization well positioned to capitalize on a global growth opportunity," Booth said.

A year ago, the cannabis sector was booming and stock prices were skyrocketing.

Much has changed in the past 12 months, and some analysts are forecasting "many" bankruptcies by the end of the year. There are currently about 200 cannabis companies in the Canadian market, with annual sales around $1 billion.

In December, two Canadian companies, AgMedica and Wayland, were granted creditor protection.

Aurora said it intends to reduce spending for the second half of fiscal 2020 to bring capital expenditures below $100 million in total.

In November, Aurora announced it would halt construction of two production facilities to save more than $190 million as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet.

Shelving the Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Denmark was expected to save about $80 million. The company said it would indefinitely defer completion of construction and commissioning at its facility in Medicine Hat to save another $110 million.

One of the world's largest cannabis companies, Aurora operates in 25 countries across five continents.

The company's shares closed on Toronto Stock Exchange at $2.67 Thursday, down 15 cents. The 52-week high for Aurora shares was $13.67.