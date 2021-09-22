Aurora Cannabis to close Edmonton facility, won't say how many workers impacted

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is closing one of its Alberta facilities as it strives to streamline its operations.

The cannabis company says its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton will be shut down as part of a plan to create a leaner and more agile firm.

The 300,000 square foot facility at the Edmonton International Airport served as a large production and warehouse facility.

Aurora Polaris' medical distribution operations will move to the adjacent Aurora Sky facility, while manufacturing will be relocated to Aurora River in Bradford, Ont.

Aurora, which is headquartered in Edmonton, will keep its corporate office in Alberta.

Aurora would not say how many employees will be impacted by the changes, but thanked workers for their contributions.

The changes come as Aurora has spent much of the pandemic busy with a restructuring and layoffs and after the company moved the release of its fourth-quarter earnings from Tuesday to Sept. 27.

In June 2020, Aurora announced that it would cease some operations at five facilities — Aurora Prairie in Saskatchewan, Aurora Mountain in Alberta, Aurora Ridge in Ontario and Aurora Vie and Aurora Eau in Quebec.

Aurora's cuts come as the cannabis industry is struggling amid COVID-19, which caused several companies to close their stores to stop the spread of the virus.