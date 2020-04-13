Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan
Edmonton-based company makes move to comply with NYSE standards
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says its board has approved a plan to consolidate all of its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the move will keep Aurora in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's standards and will provide access to investors, equity capital and trading liquidity.
The consolidation plan is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals and comes as the company says it has $205 million in cash.
- Aurora Cannabis cuts 500 jobs across company, CEO steps down
- Aurora halts construction of two cannabis facilities to conserve cash
Given macroeconomic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Aurora says it intends to file a new prospectus supplement to enable it to raise additional equity capital, generate balance sheet strength and preserve the company's flexibility.
Aurora says it is still committed to reporting modest growth in net revenue between its second and third quarters.
The company is also on track to meet targets it previously set around reductions to costs and capital expenditures, following a layoff of 500 employees and a $1 billion writedown it took in February.
