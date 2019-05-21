ATV driver faces charges for riding in area with fire ban

A 25-year-old Alberta man faces charges of impaired operation of an all-terrain vehicle, as well as operating an ATV in an area where a fire ban is in effect.

On Saturday, RCMP and fish and wildlife officers were patrolling a remote backcountry area when they were alerted at about 5 p.m. to a collision involving an ATV in the trails, RCMP said in a news release.

The area northwest of Lac la Biche, Alta., is popular with campers and off-highway vehicles.

Using off-highway vehicles, officers gained access to the site where they found that a 23-year-old woman had been thrown from the machine when the driver lost control on a sandy, tree-lined trail, police said.

An off-duty paramedic and officers provided first aid until a STARS air ambulance was able to reach the site and airlift the woman to hospital in Edmonton. She is in stable condition, stated the news release.

Both riders appeared to be wearing helmets at the time of the collision, RCMP said.

The investigation revealed that speed, terrain and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, police said.

The driver, who is from Mannville, Alta., faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, as well as operating an ATV while prohibited by a fire ban.

According to provincial legislation, individuals breaking a fire ban may be subject to a $287 fine.

Lac la Biche is 213 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.