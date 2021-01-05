Attempted parcel theft goes to the dogs when getaway is foiled by snow
Drama that started in Alberta subdivision ended two weeks later with Nisku arrest
It started as a December doorstep parcel theft, evolved into a dog-napping and ended two weeks later in a hotel parking lot with a machete and a cattle prod.
The chain of events began Dec. 15 when a man and woman followed a delivery truck into Sandhills Estates, a rural subdivision southwest of Edmonton, and stole a package left at a front door. They then got stuck in the snow before making their escape, Parkland County RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.
The unknowing homeowner came out to help dig them out. A neighbour who was driving by also stopped to help.
The homeowner spotted her package in the backseat of the vehicle she was trying to dig out, RCMP said.
"When she confronted the male suspect, he admitted he took the package," the news release said. "The male suspect then deployed a can of bear spray."
After yanking the neighbour from the car, the man sped off, leaving behind his accomplice, their vehicle, a firearm and a large quantity of methamphetamine.
He did, however, take the neighbour's dog.
The dog was found later that day in Spruce Grove, as was the stolen vehicle, RCMP said. A 22-year-old woman was arrested and is being charged with theft.
RCMP caught up with the man, a resident of Spruce Grove, on Dec. 28 in the parking lot of a Nisku hotel.
When he was arrested, the 30-year-old had bear spray, a machete and a cattle prod in his possession, RCMP said.
He has been charged with 18 offences, ranging from robbery and assault to trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.