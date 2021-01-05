Attempted parcel theft goes to the dogs when getaway is foiled by snow

It started as a December doorstep parcel theft, evolved into a dog-napping and ended two weeks later in a hotel parking lot with a machete and a cattle prod.

The chain of events began Dec. 15 when a man and woman followed a delivery truck into Sandhills Estates, a rural subdivision southwest of Edmonton, and stole a package left at a front door. They then got stuck in the snow before making their escape, Parkland County RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The unknowing homeowner came out to help dig them out. A neighbour who was driving by also stopped to help.

The homeowner spotted her package in the backseat of the vehicle she was trying to dig out, RCMP said.

"When she confronted the male suspect, he admitted he took the package," the news release said. "The male suspect then deployed a can of bear spray."

After yanking the neighbour from the car, the man sped off, leaving behind his accomplice, their vehicle, a firearm and a large quantity of methamphetamine.

He did, however, take the neighbour's dog.

The dog was found later that day in Spruce Grove, as was the stolen vehicle, RCMP said. A 22-year-old woman was arrested and is being charged with theft.

RCMP caught up with the man, a resident of Spruce Grove, on Dec. 28 in the parking lot of a Nisku hotel.

When he was arrested, the 30-year-old had bear spray, a machete and a cattle prod in his possession, RCMP said.

He has been charged with 18 offences, ranging from robbery and assault to trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.