5 First Nations in northern Alberta declare state of emergency after spate of drug deaths

A First Nations group in northern Alberta has declared a state of emergency and launched a task force to tackle an escalating mental health and addictions crisis that they say has caused the deaths of dozens of community members.

The Athabasca Tribal Council, which represents five First Nations in northern Alberta, says 60 community members have died this year from overdose, suicides and the results of self-harm, and is calling on all levels of government for financial support.

"With the trillions of dollars you've taken from our resources and from our lands, you give some of that back to help our people," said Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam on Thursday.

"If not, get out of here."

On Thursday, the ATC called for an initial $20 million to tackle the issue.

"But that's not even the tip of the iceberg" of what is needed, Adam said.

Emphasizing the need for community-led strategies, leaders proposed provincial and federal partnerships to build local, culturally sensitive, detox and recovery centres.

The ATC said community members don't want to travel hundreds of kilometres away for help, as residential schools once forced them to do, leaving them even more vulnerable.

"We're seeing a significant rise in violence and illegal activities by people coming from outside our region and praying upon those experiencing crisis who are desperate for some relief," Karla Buffalo, CEO of the Athabasca Tribal Council, said

Meanwhile, said Adam, drug-related violence just adds to the trauma.

"People are scared because drug dealers are shooting at each other, and they're doing it right in broad daylight when kids are around."

In April, toxic drugs killed 182 people in Alberta, the most deaths in a month since 2016, according to provincial statistics.

The Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations declared its own state of emergency in July backed by figures showing Indigenous people are seven times more likely to die of opioid toxicity than non-Indigenous Albertans.

Plans by the ATC to declare an emergency in June were sidelined by encroaching wildfires that forced chiefs to focus on protecting and evacuating communities

On Thursday, Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey told governments to step up to address the mental health and addiction crisis rooted in unhealed trauma from colonization, residential schools and the suppression of cultural practices.

Many community members continue to struggle, he said, due to the lack of local, cultural, relevant and safe resources.

"So I challenge you and encourage you as a collective, let's work together … for them to see that there is help here."

The Athabasca Tribal Council addresses questions from concerned community members. (Submitted by Athabasca Tribal Council)

The ATC task force includes community members, health-care professionals, emergency management officials and RCMP.

Adams said leaders have met with Indigenous Service Canada and thanked the provincial government and Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, for their support.

In a statement to CBC News, the government would not say if it would increase financial supports.

In an emailed statement, the provincial government expressed its sympathy to families, friends and communities who have lost loved ones to addiction.

"We have been committed since day one to working with Indigenous partners to address the issue of addiction in their communities, and we reaffirmed that to the Athabasca Tribal Council yesterday when meeting with them to discuss the challenges they face," wrote Dan Williams, provincial minister of mental health and addiction.