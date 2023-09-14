Arson forces family of 7 from home near Athabasca, Alta.

RCMP are investigating after a family of seven escaped a suspicious house fire near Athabasca, Alta., last weekend.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the fire at 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 9, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, multiple vehicles and the residence were on fire," RCMP said.

"A family of seven, the youngest being one year old, escaped the fire uninjured."

Police said the fire has been deemed to be "suspicious in nature."

Photos provided by the RCMP show the words "Go Home" had been spray-painted on the garage door.

"It was not known to be on the garage door prior to the fire," spokesperson Cpl. Gina Slaney told CBC News.

"It's definitely an aspect of the investigation that will be considered as the file progresses, but we don't know any motivation behind it or anything like that at this point."

Athabasca RCMP said when crews arrived, multiple vehicles and a home were burning. (Submitted by Athabasca RCMP)

Travis Shalapay, regional fire chief for Athabasca County, said it took 28 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

He said damage was contained to the bedroom, but noted significant smoke damage to the rest of the home, making it inhabitable.

Athabasca County Fire Services is assisting the RCMP with its investigation.

"At this point, our fire investigators have deemed this as a human-caused fire," Shalapay said.

"We're still waiting for a lab analysis on samples taken to definitively identify what may have been the source of ignition in these fires."

Shalapay said the family has been supported by the Athabasca RCMP's victim services group.

He said there has been an outpouring of support and donations from locals, who have given clothing and gift cards for groceries.

"It's very warming to see the community come together so quickly," he said.

RCMP are asking for the public's help with any information to aid in the investigation.

Athabasca is 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.