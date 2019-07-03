First Nation creates essay contest to 'challenge the history' of Wood Buffalo National Park

An essay contest created by a First Nation in northern Alberta aims to teach young people about the fraught history of Wood Buffalo National Park in its 100th anniversary year — and make sure the next generation remembers what happened to its people.

The contest asks young people ages 16 to 21 to write an essay or poem, or use video or another medium, to discuss the history of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation's expulsion from Wood Buffalo National Park.

The park was established in 1922 to protect the last remaining herd of wood bison. Straddling the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories, Wood Buffalo is Canada's largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This summer, it was visited by UNESCO investigators working to determine if it should be added to a list of World Heritage Sites In Danger because of environmental threats, including plans to release treated oilsands tailings into its watershed.

Last year the ACFN released a report outlining the history of the park's creation, which included the expulsion of members of the First Nation. In some instances, people's homes were burned to the ground.

A panel of elders will judge submissions to the contest. The winner will get $500, the runner-up will get $300 and the third-place finisher will get $200.

Kg Banjoko, government relations co-ordinator for ACFN, said the First Nation is "obviously not interested in celebrating" the 100-year anniversary of the park.

"We wanted to bring this contest forward to challenge the history of the park that's painted is something that's amazing and good for Canadians, but the First Peoples of this land were moved off," said Banjoko.

She said it was important to the First Nation to make sure the history wasn't lost.

Kg Banjoko says the contest will challenge the conventional view of the national park. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"It's important for youth to know about this issue, to talk about this issue, to understand the intricacies of colonialism and the very real impact that was felt by a community," Banjoko said.

To date there have been 10 submissions — essays, spoken word, poems and art pieces — with most coming from students in Fort McMurray. The ACFN is trying to work with local schools to get more students involved.

Daelynne Stevens, 18, submitted an essay. During the writing process, she discovered her family's roots in the region and the history behind the park.

"I didn't know any of this had happened," said Stevens, a member of the ACFN. "Once I did, I could see the effects of it even today.

"I've always recognized that the park has an importance ecologically, but with it being under review as well as the treatment of the people within the park's quarters … it gives me a little bit of distrust."

Stevens's great-great-grandfather was chief of the First Nation when the park was established, something she didn't know before starting her research.

She would like to see a proper apology and reconciliation from Parks Canada.

Young people discovering knowledge about the past is what the contest is about, according to ACFN Chief Allan Adam.

"The young people don't know the history," Adam said.

Chief Allan Adam says he's still seeking reconciliation from Parks Canada. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The contest encourages kids to go out and do their own research to find out what happened to members of the ACFN.

"Wood Buffalo National Park hasn't given access back to ACFN," said Adam. "We want to make people aware of it."

Adam said the federal government wants to work with UNESCO and tourism, but members don't have the same access they had in the past.

"Give us a letter stating to us that you apologize and allow us to go back into the park to utilize the traditional lands that were taken away from us," Adam said.

He said members can't hunt or trap in the area, and ACFN members haven't been able to benefit from the resources in the park.

Adam's grandmother was removed from the park when she was 21. "They burned her two-storey house down," said Adam.

The relationship between the First Nation and Parks Canada is slowly improving, he said. But one of the first things he wants to see is a written apology.

The contest closes on Sept. 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The winner will be announced in October.

The top 10 submissions will be featured on the ACFN's social media and website.