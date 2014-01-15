Ask the experts everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in our live panel
What do you want to know about the COVID-19 vaccine? We’ve put together a panel of experts who will take your questions on the vaccines, vaccine rollout, and vaccine misinformation.
Join CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton as our panel answers your questions live at noon Thursday
Join CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton on Thursday at noon live as our host Nancy Carlson is joined by Dr. Cheri Nijssen-Jordan from Alberta's vaccine taskforce, infectious disease specialist Craig Jenne and Edmonton ER Dr. Shazma Mithani.
We will be live on CBC Calgary's and CBC Edmonton's websites, Twitter and Facebook pages. We will also be taking questions from CBC Calgary's Instagram.
We'll also make it available on demand after the livestream.
