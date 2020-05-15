Ask an Expert: Parenting columnist Ann Douglas

Join CBC Edmonton on Thursday morning for the latest instalment in our Ask an Expert series of question-and-answer sessions on topics related to COVID-19.

Today, Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson talks with parenting expert Ann Douglas, who joins us to take your questions about parenting during the pandemic.

You can watch the conversation here, starting at 11 a.m. MT.

You can also watch and join in the conversation via the CBC Edmonton Facebook page.

Douglas is a bestselling parenting author and a regular parenting columnist for CBC Radio.

She is the creator of The Mother of All book series and the author, most recently, of Happy Parents, Happy Kids and Parenting Through the Storm.

Ann Douglas is a writer, parenting columnist and an advocate for mental health. (Aleisha Boyd Photography)

On CBC Radio's Tapestry program this month, Douglas said parents frustrated by the challenges the pandemic presents should give themselves a break by lowering their expectations.

"I think that so much of the pressure that parents are feeling right now is a lot of misplaced guilt," she said.

"They're feeling like they're somehow failing their kids and failing their employers by not being able to magically morph into multiple human beings who can do everything that's being dropped on their plate right now.

"So at a time when the resources available to you are dropping, I think you have to nudge those expectations down as well. Or it's exhausting."