Ask an Expert: Finance educator Kelley Keehn takes your COVID-19 tax questions

After more than a year of COVID-19, working from home, disappearing childcare and government support programs, the 2020-2021 tax season will be one like no other.

With just weeks left before the April 30 deadline for filing personal taxes, many Albertans are still unclear on what exactly they can claim, what documentation will be required, and what they can expect to do a little differently this year.

That's where personal finance educator Kelley Keehn comes in.

Keehn, the author of several award-winning books about personal finance, money management and weathering economic uncertainty, joins host Edmonton News at 6 Nancy Carlson to take your questions about the impact COVID-19 will have on your taxes.

Tune in live to join the conversation.

When? Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time: 11 a.m.

How to watch: We will carry the Q&A live on our Facebook and Twitter pages, and online at CBC Edmonton.