Ask an Expert: Q&A with Dr. Peter Silverstone about mental health and COVID-19

After almost three months dealing with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of infections has dropped in Alberta but the mental health concerns have gone way up, with helplines seeing four times the usual number of calls.

Today, Dr. Peter Silverstone, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Alberta, will join Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson to answer your questions about coping with the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

In April, Silverstone launched the Centre for Online Mental Health Support with colleagues at the U of A, to provide three-to-five-day programs offering mental health advice and support.

It's the latest instalment in CBC Edmonton's Ask an Expert series on topics related to COVID-19.

You can watch it live here at 11 a.m. MT. To submit questions, tune into the broadcast on the CBC Edmonton Facebook page.