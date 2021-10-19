Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting of knife-wielding suspect at Fort McMurray airport

A man who had been holding a large knife to his own throat at the Fort McMurray airport last week was shot and killed by RCMP following an altercation, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team confirmed in a news release Tuesday.

The Oct. 15 incident began a little after 5:30 a.m. when Wood Buffalo RCMP were informed that a man inside a taxi at the Fort McMurray International airport was "holding a 'large knife' to his own throat," stated the news release.

Within 15 minutes, officers located the taxi near the terminal doors on the departures level, the news release said.

"Shortly thereafter, the man exited the taxi. Available video footage confirms that when he exited the taxi, he was armed with a knife," said the release.

According to the ASIRT release, the officers spoke with the 27-year-old man for about 20 minutes when "the situation escalated," causing the officers to fire a "40-mm less-lethal impact munition" and a stun gun.

Neither was effective, stated the news release.

"At approximately 6:19 a.m., an officer discharged his service weapon, striking the male and causing him to fall to the ground. A knife was recovered on scene," said the news release.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police.

As part of its investigation into this incident, it is seeking witnesses to the incident.