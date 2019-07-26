ASIRT investigates after RCMP officer shoots man in Rocky Mountain House

Alberta's policing watchdog is being asked to investigate after a man who called Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Thursday night threatening to commit murder was shot by a responding officer.

A little after 6 p.m., a man called 911 demanding police come to a home in a rural area outside of town, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said the 50-year-old man on the phone told them he had assaulted someone inside the home and he intended to kill the person.

The first responding RCMP officer was confronted by the man and fired his gun, injuring the man, RCMP said.

Investigators now don't believe anyone was assaulted by the suspect.

"The investigation continues into what occurred prior to the 911 call, however preliminary information indicates that there is no assault victim," RCMP said in a statement.

The suspect was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, RCMP said. He remains in police custody in the hospital.

None of the officers were injured, RCMP said.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPAlberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPAlberta</a> officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening near Rocky Mountain House. Details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate, RCMP said.

ASIRT probes incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death as well as allegations of police misconduct.

Rocky Mountain House is 77 kilometres west of Red Deer and about 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.