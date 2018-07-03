ASIRT releases final report into deadly arrest that left one officer and a suspect dead

Three years after an Edmonton constable was gunned down while serving an arrest warrant to a man who later killed himself, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has released its report into the events of that night.

The organization found police officers were "infinitely reasonable" in their attempt to arrest Norman Raddatz.

"Nothing they did in their attempt to do so exceeded their lawful authority or was unreasonable," ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson said Tuesday.

"The same type of warrant is being executed across this country all the time, and it doesn't end like this."

Const. Dan Woodall was killed when Raddatz fired a gun from inside his home as officers tried to enter.

ASIRT investigations focus on whether police actions contributed to the death of a suspect or person under arrest, and whether police conduct was lawful in such cases.

A hate crimes investigation

In 2015, Raddatz had been posting hate-filled, anti-Semitic messages online. Some messages were directed toward an acquaintance who was Jewish. Police thought there was enough evidence to charge Raddatz with criminal harassment.

A team of officers arrived at Raddatz's west-end home on the evening of June 8, 2015. According to the ASIRT report, Raddatz came to the front door but refused to open it. Police told Raddatz they had no intention of keeping him in custody, but he was facing a charge of criminal harassment.

"At the time, Raddatz appeared sober and calm — albeit unco-operative," the report said.

Firefighters and police officers at the scene of the shooting Tuesday morning. The house burned to the ground. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC) The officers returned about an hour later with an arrest warrant. Officers held up the document at the window of Raddatz's home and told him they would enter with force if necessary. Raddatz walked away.

When several officers responded with a battering ram at his front door, Raddatz opened fire.

Woodall, an eight-year veteran of the force, was shot several times. He died almost immediately.

An autopsy determined Raddatz, 42, later shot himself in the head, after setting fire to his own home.

No history of violence

When investigators entered Raddatz's burned-out home the next day, they found parts of seven guns.

Police knew that Raddatz owned firearms but there was no evidence he had ever "improperly used them," Hughson said. There was no history of violence in Raddatz's police file.

"Mr. Raddatz's conduct was so extremely disproportionate to what was happening that it's difficult to suggest they should have known he was going to do that," Hughson said.

Investigators also found an un-detonated, homemade bomb in Raddatz's front closet.

Woodall was the first Edmonton police officer to be killed in the line of duty since Const. Ezio Faraone died in 1990. He had been recruited to Edmonton from England.

Const. Daniel Woodall, shown here with his wife Claire, was shot and killed Monday night. (Facebook) His widow and two young sons have since returned to England. In an interview last week, Claire Woodall said she didn't expect the ASIRT report would provide much relief.

"I just want it to be laid to bed, I think. If he [Raddatz] had survived, my feeling would be entirely different. Probably I'd want a bit more ... I want to say justice, but that's not the right word.

"I think I'd have wanted it done a lot quicker. But I don't think it will change anything. I just want to be able to let them do this and then just go, let's just leave them all in peace now."

Hughson said the report took three years to complete due to several factors, including a heavy case load at ASIRT and an EPS request for an objective review of the evidence related to the officers' conduct.