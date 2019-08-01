ASIRT investigates highway crash that killed woman near Red Deer

ASIRT will investigate RCMP involvement in a highway crash on Wednesday that killed a young woman east of Red Deer.

Police were called at about 12:35 p.m. when someone reported gunshots in the town of Blackfalds, about 15 kilometres north of Red Deer.

RCMP were given a description of the vehicle involved and soon located a Ford Mustang, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Thursday in a news release.

When officers tried to stop the Mustang, the car smashed into a marked RCMP vehicle and sped off.

The RCMP later spotted the Mustang in a rural area and followed it into Red Deer. They again tried to pull over the car. The Mustang driver again drove off.

"This resulted in a brief pursuit that was terminated for public safety reasons," ASIRT said.

At about 1:45 p.m., officers saw the Mustang on Highway 815. The car fled from police. As the Mustang headed south on Highway 815, the driver avoided a spike belt then ran a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11.

The Mustang was struck by a pickup truck eastbound on Highway 11. The truck had the right of way, ASIRT said.

The truck driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The female passenger in the Mustang was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital, where she later died. She was 24 years old.

The driver, 27, was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition, ASIRT said.

"ASIRT's investigation will focus on police conduct and the circumstances surrounding the attempted apprehension and the subsequent collision," the news release said. "The RCMP remains responsible for the investigation of any offences committed by the man, both earlier in the day and at the time of the collision."

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, and matters that involve serious allegations of police misconduct.