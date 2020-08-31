ASIRT investigates police shooting in Parkland County

Alberta's policing watchdog is investigating a police shooting that happened Sunday night about 95 kilometres west of Edmonton near the hamlet of Entwistle.

In a tweet posted shortly before midnight, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it had been directed to examine the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses, ASIRT officials said.

Few details have been released but RCMP were on scene Sunday in the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 73 near Entwistle in Parkland County.

Highway 16, a portion of the Trans-Canada, was closed to traffic for several hours and RCMP were asking drivers to avoid the area. The highway was reopened to traffic early Monday.

"Delays are expected in the area for several hours while the RCMP investigate," the RCMP said in a Sunday night news release.

"Alberta Highways has been contacted, police are asking those travelling in the area to take appropriate measures to detour."

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.