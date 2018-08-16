ASIRT investigating death of 16-year-old boy in Sherwood Park Freeway rollover

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in a vehicle rollover following an "encounter" with Strathcona County RCMP, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Thursday.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP followed a stolen vehicle to a commercial address on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park, where they tried to box it in with their vehicles and arrest the three occupants.

But the driver steered the silver GMC Yukon SUV out of the parking lot and fled, ASIRT said in a news release.

"RCMP members began to pursue the vehicle but were instructed to stop any pursuit," ASIRT said.

About seven minutes later, RCMP received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway. It was the same Yukon that had fled from police.

The 16-year-old was found dead in the Yukon's front passenger seat. Two men, aged 20 and 21, fled from the scene but were arrested a short time later.

"ASIRT's investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the police interaction with the vehicle and whether it was lawful," the news release said.

The RCMP will continue to investigate "possible criminal actions" of the Yukon's occupants, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.