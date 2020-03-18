ASIRT probing death of man, 37, in Edmonton police cell

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death this week of a 37-year-old man in the Edmonton Police Service detainee management unit.

The man died Monday afternoon. His death was the second in less than a week in Edmonton police cells. Both deaths involved men who had been arrested on outstanding warrants.

In the latest incident, ASIRT said a man was arrested without incident just before 11 p.m. Sunday. He was taken into custody at the detainee management unit.

Sometime on Monday afternoon, officers entered his cell and found him unresponsive.

An on-duty paramedic provided immediate emergency medical care, including CPR and administering naloxone, ASIRT said. In addition, a call was made to 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Meanwhile, Edmonton police said March 12 that the death of a 54-year-old man in police custody the previous day will remain within EPS, with the homicide section leading the investigation.

The man was found unresponsive March 11 in a holding cell at headquarters downtown.

Police said the man had been arrested without incident on warrants that morning near 108th Avenue and 101st Street. He was put in a holding cell at about 10 a.m.

Just before noon, he was found unresponsive in his cell. First aid was administered and EMS treated the man on scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said last week.