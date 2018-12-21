Shooting of armed man by Edmonton police in 2017 deemed appropriate by ASIRT

The shooting of an armed man at a busy northeast intersection by an Edmonton police officer was not only appropriate behaviour, it was necessary, an investigation into the incident ruled on Friday.

At 11:30 a.m. on March 13, 2017, police received numerous calls reporting a man with a long-barrelled firearm at the intersection of 137th Avenue and 50th Street.

Witnesses said the 36-year-old was pointing a rifle at people and passing vehicles in the area, including two Edmonton Transit buses.

"Some reported fearing for their lives, expressing they might die as they were essentially gridlocked with no place to go," said the news release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

When the first two officers reached the area, heavy traffic forced them to leave their vehicle and approach the scene on foot. According to the report, the man with the rifle was aware of their presence, but didn't drop his weapon.

One officer took cover behind a vehicle while the other took his service carbine rifle to a grassy area about 30 metres from the intersection.

According to the news release, the man "dropped down into a stable, low shooting position, looked through the scope of his firearm and pointed it at police."

After he ignored several warnings from police to drop the firearm, the officer in the grassy area fired his carbine, hitting the man. He suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.

The incident was over in less than four minutes.

Glenn Justin Ironchild wields rifle at intersection of 50th Street and 137th Avenue. (Facebook)

The man with the rifle was identified by friends and family as Glenn Justin Ironchild. Prior to the incident, he had made several posts on his Facebook page, including one stating "As of this morning I quit my job ... I have guns I been earning. I'm locked n loaded." In a video post, he showed off his weapon and a bullet.

The ASIRT report noted that the Criminal Code specifically permits the use of as much police force as is reasonably necessary in the execution of their duties, and concluded that this incident warranted the actions.

"It is clear that the armed man presented an immediate lethal threat to a large number of people in the area. He was pointing his firearm indiscriminately at civilians and police," it said.

"In this situation, any response other than the use of lethal force would have allowed time for the man to shoot and presented an unacceptable risk to the lives of the many people trapped in this harrowing event."