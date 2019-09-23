Skip to Main Content
Woman dead, ASIRT investigating officer involved shooting in Sherwood Park
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting involving an RCMP officer in Strathcona County Monday morning.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a shooting involving an RCMP officer in Sherwood Park early Monday morning. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

A woman is dead after RCMP responded to a call for service at her home in Strathcona County on Monday morning. 

"Upon arrival, a confrontation occurred between the officers and the female. The incident resulted with one of the responding members discharging their firearm," RCMP said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating. 

RCMP said the woman had called Strathcona County RCMP around 7:30 a.m. and requested officer assistance at her home. 

While the RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the shooting, it will not provide further comment on what happened. 

