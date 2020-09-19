ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting in northeast Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police in northeast Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun in a home at 68th Street and 118th Avenue.

Police say two officers got into a confrontation with the man, which led to them firing their service weapons.

The man died at the scene. The officers were not injured.

ASIRT is now taking over the investigation.

The civilian agency investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.