ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting in north Edmonton

A man is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a police shooting in north Edmonton.

Edmonton police were called at 11:05 p.m. Saturday to a weapons complaint outside a residence in the Rosslyn neighbourhood, near 134 Avenue and 107 Street.

Two officers encountered a man on arrival, according to a police news release. An alleged confrontation resulted in an officer shooting the man.

Emergency medical services attended but the man was declared dead on scene.

No officers were injured and ASIRT is investigating.

It is the second time ASIRT has been called in to investigate an Edmonton Police Service incident this weekend.

On Saturday, police said a multi-agency search in Parkland County saw shots exchanged between an officer and two suspects. One of them was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while the other was taken there "for precautionary reasons," police said.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police or allegations of police misconduct.