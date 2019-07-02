ASIRT investigating death of man, 43, arrested by Edmonton police

An investigation has been ordered into the death of a 43-year-old man who went into medical distress after being arrested by Edmonton police officers on Friday.

The incident was captured on video by someone who lives nearby.

The man died in hospital Monday evening, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Tuesday.

ASIRT has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident since Saturday, it said in the news release.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a complaint that a man had started a number of small fires in the area of 100th Avenue and 114th Street.

Officers found the man walking northbound on the east side of 114th Street. When he was placed under arrest "a physical struggle ensued," ASIRT said.

"When the man was carried to a police van, it was determined that he had gone into medical distress."

Officers performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. EMS gave him "immediate emergency medical attention" and took him to hospital, where he was admitted.

Arrest captured on video

Dylon McLemore captured the arrest on video from his balcony across the street.

"The man mentioned that he was suffocating, and [I heard] the officer mention, 'No, you're not,'" McLemore told CBC News.

"He was just making these very disturbing noises ... as if he was really short of breath."

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death. It also investigates serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.