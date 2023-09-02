ASIRT investigating after man fatally shot by police in northwest Edmonton
No officers injured in confrontation, police said
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot and killed a man in the Inglewood neighbourhood on Friday.
Police were assisting firefighters at an apartment complex fire around 9:50 p.m., in the area of 116th Avenue and 124nd Street, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release on Saturday.
An officer at the scene was approached by local residents who said a man with a firearm was outside a nearby home about a block away.
The officer went to the rear of the residence where the encountered a man with a weapon, police said. There was a confrontation and the officer shot the man.
Life-saving efforts were attempted but the man died from his injuries. No police officers were injured.
Police said a firearm was located at the scene.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate.