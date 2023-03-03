ASIRT investigating after armed man shot by police at funicular in downtown Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot and injured a man who was seen with a handgun on the funicular promenade bridge in downtown Edmonton.

In a news release, Edmonton Police Service said it received multiple multiple weapons complaints regarding a male with a handgun on the funicular bridge leading to the Frederick G. Todd lookout around noon Thursday.

Police said officers established a containment of the man, and he began moving around the promenade. The man was directed to surrender but "the suspect did not comply with police direction," police said in the release sent Thursday night.

An officer discharged their firearm and the suspect was struck, police said. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

EPS said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified and will investigate the incident.