Alberta police watchdog investigates after Grande Prairie Mountie shoots suspect

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Grande Prairie Mountie shot a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation.

RCMP say the man was taking to hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect was shot during a confrontation.

There was no information provided about the condition or identity of the suspect.

No officers were hurt.

The government has ordered the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The team investigates when police are involved in the serious injury or death to any person, as well as allegations of police misconduct.