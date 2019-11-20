ASIRT investigates death of man arrested on University of Alberta campus

The death of a man shortly after his arrest on the University of Alberta campus last week is under investigation by Alberta's policing watchdog.

Campus security found the man before 8 a.m. on Nov. 14 inside the University of Alberta Student Union building lying on a bench, wearing only sweat pants and no shirt or shoes, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The 28-year-old man, who was trespassing, appeared extremely intoxicated and had difficulty standing, ASIRT said.

Campus peace officers called Edmonton police who determined the man was in violation of bail conditions and a probation order. He was placed under arrest.

The man, shaking and unable to sit still, was believed to be intoxicated to the point that he could not walk without help.

He was taken to southwest division, where, shortly after 9 a.m., he was assessed medically and cleared to placed in custody.

He was taken to the detainee management unit at 2 p.m. where he was again medically assessed and cleared for custody.

When taken to the Edmonton Remand Centre, however, a third medical assessment raised concerns and the man was taken to hospital, ASIRT said.

The man's condition continued to deteriorate and he died in hospital two days later.

It isn't yet known whether the man's death was the result of a medical event or injury, ASIRT said.

ASIRT's investigation will focus on whether police conduct caused or contributed to the man's deteriorating condition and death, the release said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.