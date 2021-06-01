Man's death under investigation after being restrained by Edmonton police, sedated by paramedics

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after Edmonton police helped paramedics restrain a 50-year-old man to whom paramedics then gave sedatives. The man later died in hospital.

Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is called to investigate any incident where police action may have caused serious injury or death.

Paramedics responded to calls Thursday around 11:15 p.m. about a 50-year-old man who was found passed out on the floor of a residence in northeast Edmonton's Kirkness neighbourhood, according to news releases from Edmonton Police Service and ASIRT.

When the man reportedly became combative, EMS called police for help just before midnight, according to ASIRT.

The man was already in the ambulance by the time police arrived. Several officers restrained him to "facilitate further medical treatment, but his behaviour continued to be erratic and he resisted," police said in their release.

Paramedics then administered sedatives, according to police. Soon after, the man became unresponsive. Paramedics began CPR and transported the man to hospital.

He died on Sunday, ASIRT said in the release Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled later this week to determine the cause of death.