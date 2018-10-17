Skip to Main Content
Results of probe into fatal shooting involving Edmonton police officer to be released
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is hosting a news conference this afternoon to release the findings of an investigation into a fatal shooting in March 2017 involving a member of the Edmonton Police Service.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) releases its findings into the investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting in March 2017.

CBC is livestreaming the news conference at 1 p.m.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death, or serious allegations of police misconduct.

