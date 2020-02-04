ASIRT investigates police shooting in wake of youth robbery in north Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police shooting in Edmonton that resulted in injuries to a youth.

An officer came upon a personal robbery in progress on Monday at about 6 p.m. in the Killarney neighbourhood northeast of downtown.

The officer, who was working on another investigation in the area of 86th Street and 130th Avenue, saw a male youth being robbed at gunpoint by another youth and called for assistance, says an Edmonton Police Service news release sent late Monday night.

As patrol officers were setting up a containment area, the suspect came out of a home and there was a confrontation between the suspect and police that resulted in one of the officers firing a weapon.

Police say the youth was not critically hurt and was taken to hospital. No officers were injured.