ASIRT investigates police shooting in wake of youth robbery in north Edmonton
Officer came upon personal robbery in progress near 86th Street and 130th Avenue
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police shooting in Edmonton that resulted in injuries to a youth.
An officer came upon a personal robbery in progress on Monday at about 6 p.m. in the Killarney neighbourhood northeast of downtown.
The officer, who was working on another investigation in the area of 86th Street and 130th Avenue, saw a male youth being robbed at gunpoint by another youth and called for assistance, says an Edmonton Police Service news release sent late Monday night.
As patrol officers were setting up a containment area, the suspect came out of a home and there was a confrontation between the suspect and police that resulted in one of the officers firing a weapon.
Police say the youth was not critically hurt and was taken to hospital. No officers were injured.