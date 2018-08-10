ASIRT investigates after Edmonton police chase sends pedestrian to hospital

A man faces several charges after a high-speed police chase near downtown Edmonton last month ended in a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the conduct of police officers during that chase.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with criminal flight from police causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, disqualified driving and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The incident began at about 12:30 a.m. on July 30, when officers spotted a Buick Rendezvous SUV near 101st Street and 108th Avenue with a stolen licence plate, Edmonton police said in a statement issued Friday.

The SUV stopped and the driver got out as officers approached in their marked cruiser with its emergency lights flashing. As officers tried to speak with the driver, the man jumped back into the Buick and sped away, police said.

Officers followed as the SUV ran a red light on 107th Avenue at 101st Street.

As the Buick continued west down 107th Avenue it veered off the road and struck a light post, shearing off its base.

The SUV then hit a pedestrian on the road.

Patrol officers finally stopped the SUV at 103rd Street and 107th Avenue.

The male suspect ran off but was apprehended a short distance away.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.