ASIRT called in after man plunges from balcony during arrest in west Edmonton

ASIRT is investigating after a man plummeted from a fourth-floor balcony Thursday morning while being arrested by Edmonton police.

The man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

Around 3:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report a possible assault in progress in an apartment building near 170th Street and 64th Avenue, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Uniformed officers had to use force to enter the suite, police said.

"While police were forcing entry, a confrontation occurred with a man in the suite, resulting in several different uses of force to attempt to gain control of him, all without success," the news release said.

"The man then went out onto the fourth-floor balcony and either fell or jumped to the ground," police said.

On Thursday, the director of law enforcement directed ASIRT to investigate the incident, police said.