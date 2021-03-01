ASIRT directed to investigate after man falls from Edmonton balcony

Alberta's police watchdog has been asked to investigate after Edmonton police responded to an incident where a man fell from a balcony while responding officers remained inside the suite.

The 39-year-old man was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics where he remained in critical, but stable condition, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release issued Sunday night.

Officers responded to a "trouble not known call" around 7:40 a.m. Sunday at an apartment suite in the area of 173rd Street and 68th Avenue. The man was reportedly intoxicated and acting erratically, police said.

Officers arrived at the suite shortly after 8 a.m. and attempted to negotiate with the man, but police said his behaviour continued to escalate.

The man then barricaded himself outside on the balcony, climbed onto the railing and dangled his feet over the edge, the police release said. The responding officers stayed inside the suite.

The man then started to climb down to the balcony below. Additional police officers cordoned off the ground under the suite to keep the area safe, the police release said.

Just before 9:20 a.m., an hour after officers first arrived, the man fell to the ground while moving between balconies, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, has been directed to investigate and EPS said it would not provide further comment.