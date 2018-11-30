ASIRT investigating death of man found unresponsive in Edmonton holding cell

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after the death of 23-year-old man who was found unresponsive in an Edmonton police holding cell Friday morning.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive at approximately 7:40 a.m. during a routine cell check.

The on-duty paramedic and other staff administered first aid. The man was brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m.

The man was originally taken into custody Thursday following two disturbances at a home in the area of 45th Street and 22nd Avenue in Edmonton.

Residents of the house called police at 11:30 a.m. to report that the man, who does not live in the home, was intoxicated and acting aggressively. Police removed the man from the home but did not lay charges.

The man returned about five hours later and police were called to the house again. This time they took the man into custody for uttering threats and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

ASIRT is called in investigate incidents involving police that resulted in serious injury or death.