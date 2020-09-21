Man killed by RCMP in Calling Lake had loaded rifle, ASIRT says

A man shot and killed by RCMP officers in Calling Lake early Sunday was armed with loaded a .30-30 rifle, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Monday.

ASIRT is investigating the conduct of the police during the incident, which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the man and his actions, ASIRT said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Athabasca RCMP officers responded to a home in Calling Lake in response to a series of 911 calls, ASIRT said in a news release.

"The responding officers were dispatched to reports that the caller had made a statement suggesting he intended an armed confrontation with police," the news release said.

Police found the man outside the home. Soon after, he went back inside. RCMP contained the area while they waited for backup and the emergency response team to arrive.

Officers made contact with the man by phone.

Just after 1:30 a.m., before the emergency response team had arrived, the man came out of the home carrying a firearm and began to walk down the road.

"At that time, a confrontation occurred with RCMP members," ASIRT said. "One police officer discharged his service firearm, striking the man."

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived. The man died at the scene.

A loaded .30-30 rifle and a spent shell casing were recovered from the scene.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Calling Lake is about 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.