Imitation firearm recovered from scene of RCMP shooting in Ponoka, investigators say

An imitation firearm was recovered from the scene where a 39-year-old man was shot by an RCMP officer in Ponoka last week, Alberta's police watchdog says.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate after an officer fired his gun at a man on the morning of Feb 10.

The man was shot around 9:45 a.m. after RCMP received reports of "an agitated male waving a handgun in the air" approaching the Ponoka RCMP detachment, ASIRT said in a news release Monday.

The detachment, located downtown, is near the town's courthouse building, which was locked down after the shooting.

Officers later found an imitation firearm at the scene, ASIRT said in the news release.

Video footage viewed by investigators showed the man who was shot was holding an object in his hand at the time of the altercation, ASIRT said.

The man was airlifted to Edmonton hospital, where he remains with critical injuries, ASIRT said.

ASIRT said its investigation will examine the use of force by RCMP. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or may have video of the confrontation to contact them.

"As part of its ongoing investigation, ASIRT is continuing efforts to identify people who may have witnessed aspects of the confrontation between the man and police," ASIRT said in a statement.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.