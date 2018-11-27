As legislation takes effect, Edmonton postal workers return to work

Dozens of striking postal workers in Edmonton stayed on the picket line until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, when the federal government's back-to-work legislation took effect.

The workers streamed into the mail processing facility on 149th Street, some still chanting "Solidarity!" as they headed toward the doors.

"The government was totally played by Canada Post, that's absolutely clear," said Nancy Dodsworth, president of the Edmonton chapter of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Dodsworth said the tone of negotiations changed when the government hinted two weeks ago that it would consider back-to-work legislation.

"As soon as that happened, Canada Post went, 'We're good. We don't need to do anything else.' "

Dodsworth said she was proud of the Edmonton workers who contributed to the rotating strike that hit cities across the country. The Edmonton union local decided to follow the national union's decision to abide by the legislation.

But, Dodsworth said, nothing is resolved.

"We still don't have the safe work (environment). We're still not getting paid for all hours worked. And we still won't have full-time jobs for all who are looking for them."

Senate approved legislation

Senators on Monday evening voted in favour of the Liberal government's back-to-work legislation for Canada Post employees.

"Health and safety are still issues of major concern. Coming into the peak season, we'll have people working forced overtime on routes that are far too long. Over the Christmas season, it looks like we'll have our rural mail carriers out there delivering (and) roughly 250,000 hours will be worked for free," Dodsworth said.

CUPW's 50,000 members are demanding better pay for rural and suburban carriers, more job security and minimum guaranteed hours.