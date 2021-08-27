As in-person classes resume, Edmonton post-secondary students face a tough rental market 

As fall approaches, post-secondary students in Edmonton are facing a tight rental market, with rising prices and tough competition.

Joel Enahoro, an international student at the University of Alberta, was scouring online postings this summer when he found the perfect rental: A room in a centrally-located house for $500.

But when the third-year computer science student from Nigeria called to set up a viewing, he was told the price had shot up to $700 a month.

"Things are tough for people who are trying to get new places," said Enahoro, who opted to pay more than he wanted for a spot near campus.

Enahoro isn't alone. A new report from Rentals.ca shows prices in Edmonton in July jumped 1.4 per cent for a one bedroom and 1.5 per cent for a two bedroom.

While last year saw many students learning remotely, the return of classes is also corresponding with renewed interest in long-term leases, said Mark Hawkins, president of Rentfaster.ca.

"It's kind of a double whammy," he said, adding that as the city re-opens, more people are looking to get a rental for the year.

"Things are renting almost two times faster than they would of a year ago."

What a difference a year makes

Last year, rental prices plunged. While year-over-year prices are still down, those prices are creeping up.

Michelle Lee, a third-year U of A student originally from Hong Kong, experienced that bump first hand.

She had been paying $1,100 a month for a studio near campus. But when her landlord raised her rent by $100, she decided to move.

Michelle Lee, a third-year international student at the University of Alberta, moved to Century Park for cheaper rent and more space after her rent shot up near campus. (CBC News)

But it wasn't easy.

"Last year, if you wanted to get a house it was very easy," she said, adding that landlords were offering perks like a month free or gift cards.

"This year, they don't have any of that. And if you don't put down the deposit fast enough, your unit might be gone."

She finally secured a spot in Century Park, where she'll be splitting a two-bedroom for $1,800 a month.

Jumping through hoops

Pedro Duque, a second-year MBA student at the U of A, began his search for a rental near campus last year, while he was learning remotely in his home city of Rio de Janeiro.

Pedro Duque, an international student from Brazil, said he needed to find a family-friend rental space for his young family. He eventually settled on a spot in Windemere in the city's south. (Submitted by Pedro Duque)

"I've followed the market since 2020," said Duque, who noticed a shift this year as the school year approached.

"Good houses with a fair price were rented really fast," he said, adding he also needed space for his wife and two young kids.

With the clock ticking, Duque found a family-friendly rental in Windermere. But since he doesn't have a Canadian credit history, the landlord asked for a year upfront.

"I agreed to pay four months in advance [and] two months deposit, with a total of $11,000 upfront," he said.

"That hurts."

Still, Edmonton ranks 27th in Canada for rental prices, according to Rentals.ca.

Rowan Ley, president of the U of A students' union, said relative affordability still makes Edmonton an attractive place to study.

"[But] as housing prices spiral up across Canada we have to stop that from happening here," he said.

"Making sure we build dense, student-friendly housing near campuses and near transit is one of the best ways we can make Edmonton a competitive place to learn, and a good place to stay and raise a family."