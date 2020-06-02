Man charged with arson, manslaughter after deadly fire inside Cold Lake shelter

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and arson following a deadly March fire inside a Cold Lake homeless shelter.

On March 14, emergency crews were called to Kokum's House shelter, located in the city's south end, at around 5 p.m.

Leslie Klassen, 50, of Cold Lake, was pulled from the burning building and airlifted to Edmonton. He later died in hospital.

The building suffered extensive interior damage in the fire and several other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, police said.

Following a lengthy investigation, the accused was arrested on May 26, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in at Cold Lake courtroom on June 10.

Kokum's House, which operates out of a single-storey home, is managed by the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.