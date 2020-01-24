Fire at Edmonton Institution for Women was deliberately set, police say

Edmonton police say a fire Thursday night inside the Edmonton Institution for Women was deliberately set following a confrontation between guards and inmates.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in west Edmonton around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a call from prison staff about a possible arson.

"There was a disagreement between staff and inmates," police spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan said in an emailed statement.

"An EPS negotiator was dispatched to speak with the inmates, however, some articles inside the cell were lit on fire.

"Institution staff responded and removed all inmates inside."

The fire was set before the negotiator had a chance to speak with the inmates, Mokrzan said.

The sprinklers helped extinguish the fire before seven crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue arrived on scene, she said. Three inmates and three staff members were taken to hospital "as a precaution" for possible smoke inhalation.

The Correctional Service Canada said it has launched an investigation of the incident.

"A fire was initiated in a living unit, but thankfully it was rapidly contained and the inmates were evacuated," a spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"We did have staff members and inmates assessed, and some individuals were sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution. They have since been released and no injuries were reported.

"We are expecting operations at the Edmonton Institution for Women to return to normal by the end of the day."

The institution was built in 1995 as a standalone multi-level minimum, medium and maximum security facility for female offenders.

It has capacity to house 167 inmates.