Arson charge laid, police seek second suspect in south Edmonton restaurant fire

Police have charged a 55-year-old woman with arson and are searching for another suspect after a Chinese food restaurant in southeast Edmonton was gutted by fire last month.

The accused, an Edmonton woman, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with damage to property and arson for fraudulent purpose, police said in a news release.

She was released but is due in court on June 22.

Investigators also released surveillance images of a second suspect they believe was involved with setting the March 23 fire at Hui's Wontons Restaurant.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance images is asked to contact police. Investigators are also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the fire to contact them.

The restaurant at 3338 Parsons Road was extensively damaged in the fire. No one was inside the building at the time.