Arson charges pending following west Edmonton house fire
A woman has been arrested in connection to a Friday night fire in west Edmonton.
Police say over $350,000 in damage estimated
Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the area of 163rd Street and 101st Avenue to assist Edmonton Fire Rescue Services with a suspicious fire.
Police arrested a 47-year-old woman who does not live at the address, according to a Saturday news release. Charges of arson to property and possession of incendiary material are pending.
No injuries were reported. Police say damages are estimated to be more than $350,000.