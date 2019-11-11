Fort McMurray man charged in death of 78-year-old woman

A 23-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta. has been charged in the death of a 78-year-old woman.

RCMP say Roslyn Nelson was found dead on Friday in her home near Armena, a hamlet about 74 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The accused was arrested on Saturday in Edmonton after being identified as a suspect in the investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators have yet to determine if the man will be charged with first or second degree murder, RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry told CBC News on Monday.

The suspect and victim were not known each other, Bumbry said.

The accused was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Westaskiwin Provincial Court on Nov. 26.