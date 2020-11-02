Police respond to reports of armed youth at Edmonton Young Offender Centre

Edmonton police responded to reports of a youth armed with a gun at the Edmonton Young Offender Centre on Sunday.

Police were negotiating with the armed youth, a Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said in a brief email to media on Sunday just after 5 p.m. MT.

Staff at the facility called police around around 3:46 p.m. Sunday.

The young offender centre is located in northwest Edmonton, across from the adult remand centre. As of May, there were 18 young people imprisoned at the centre.

