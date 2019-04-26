St. Albert RCMP release composite sketches of armed robbers targeting young people

RCMP have released composite sketches of two suspects in a rash of armed robberies targeting young people in St. Albert.

A surveillance image of a Ford Fiesta, the suspected vehicle in the case, was also released by RCMP.

Officers are investigating six robberies that happened between April 18 and April 22. The robberies are similar, and RCMP believe they may be related.

The victims were between 10 and 20 years old and were robbed of cellphones, wallets and other personal property.

Personal safety is more important than property. -St. Albert RCMP

In some of the incidents, police said, the suspect or suspects produced what appeared to be a firearm. In all six robberies, the victims were ordered to hand over their cellphones or other property. No physical contact was made and none of the victims was injured, police said.

"The RCMP continue to encourage young people to stay in groups, or with an adult if they are outside and suggest that young people may consider staying home for the next period of time," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"If anyone is confronted by the suspects, cooperate with their demands as personal safety is more important than property."

The two suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s, police said in a previous news release.

All the victims were out walking or on bikes when they were approached, and the suspect remained close to his vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.