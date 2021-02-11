Edmonton to reopen handful of arenas, rec centre on Thursday for student sport activities

School groups and sports organizations will be able to return to select arenas and sports facilities in Edmonton this week.

As restrictions ease in the province, city manager Andre Corbould announced a "stepped approach to reactivating some indoor sports and training opportunities," starting on Thursday.

Five ice arenas — Terwillegar, Callingwood, Castle Downs, The Meadows and Kinsmen Twin Arenas — will reopen on Thursday to school groups and other sports organizations. Physical distancing, masking and gathering limits will be in effect.

The Kinsmen Sports Centre will also reopen for schools and organizations to use for dry-land sport training and aquatic services.

"These past few months have been particularly difficult for school-age children who have craved the enjoyment, creativity and achievement associated with playing sport," Corbould said. "We welcome the parents and guardians, coaches, trainers and aspiring athletes who are anxious to resume or start their passion for movement and play."

Plans were announced as mayor and councillors received an update from the COVID-19 task force at a meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

Depending on demand, the Clareview Twin Arena and the Mill Woods Twin Arena could open on Feb.16th.

Mayor Don Iveson emphasized that Edmonton must continue to strike the balance between enjoying eased restrictions and remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I want to stress that the city cares deeply about ensuring that we're doing our part to keep Edmontonians safe during this cautious reopening," Iveson said.

"But we understand how much stress businesses are under right now, too, and we also know how much stress our health-care system is still under and how easily it could yet be overwhelmed given the new variants' contagiousness. ... Which is why I appreciate how the administration has approached the reopening of selected arenas, fitness, sport and aquatic facilities."

In reopening the facilities, the city will recall about 120 staff who had been temporarily laid off, he said.

The reopening is being done in collaboration with Hockey Edmonton and other users of the facilities, Iveson said.

The mayor praised the majority of Edmontonians and businesses who are doing their part to keep the public safe. He had fewer kind words about a social media video showing a large group partying in a restaurant.

"This virus is not a joke. It is not a hoax, Edmontonians have died, far too many already," Iveson said. "And it is heartless and it is cruel to treat their deaths and the sacrifices of Edmontonians who have diligently followed public health orders ... by flouting these important rules that are here for our safety."