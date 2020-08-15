Area evacuated around Fort McMurray oilsands plant following fire

Fire and plumes of smoke were seen at a Suncor facility in northern Alberta on Friday night.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m., spokesperson Jessica Depencier said in an email Friday night. Suncor's Emergency Services Department responded to the fire in the extraction area of base plant operations.

"The fire was contained shortly thereafter," she said.

A fire was reported at a Suncor facility on Friday night in Fort McMurray, Alberta. (Submitted)

The immediate and surrounding areas have been evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

Regulators had been notified and the company was working to inform local stakeholders, Depencier said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator also responded to the scene, a spokesperson said.