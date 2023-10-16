Approve new zoning rules for good of the city, council told as public hearings begin

People in favour of Edmonton's proposed zoning overhaul had the first chance at the microphone Monday as a four-day public hearing got underway at city hall.

As of Monday afternoon, 229 people had signed up to speak at the hearing: 106 registered to express support and 123 were signed up to oppose the zoning changes.

If approved, the revised bylaw would pave the way for diverse housing types in more neighbourhoods and streamline the number of zones from the current 46 to 24. Residential zones would go from 16 to six.

Council heard from a range of speakers, including builders, developers, residents, members of community leagues and the energy transition and climate resiliency advocates.

Yash Bhandari, who moved to Edmonton when he was four years old, told council why he believes it's important to allow different housing types in different neighbourhoods.

He lived with his mother and sister in a one-bedroom apartment, which was all they could afford at the time.

"It was a very long walk to school for me," he said. "The low-rise apartment that we lived in was the type of housing that was prohibited on the vast majority of residential land in the city, including the neighbourhood that my school was in."

"Let's be clear about what zoning renewal entails: ending exclusionary zoning."

David Berry, a member of Grow Together Edmonton, said denser and different kinds of housing in core neighbourhoods make it more affordable.

"We have built out and out and out, and we can see the impacts of that on our half-a-billion dollar infrastructure deficit."

Industry leaders also spoke in favour of the bylaw.

Katrina Rowe with the Canadian Home Builders Association, Edmonton region, said the revised zones would allow builders to build a variety of townhouses in more areas.

Simplifying the zones and increasing the number of permitted uses would help builders construct more types of housing in a range of areas, Rowe said.

"Every delay in adoption of the zoning bylaw puts us further behind in accommodating the supply requirements for housing in Edmonton."

Not far enough

Many who champion the bylaw also spoke about flaws — from a lack of accountability to the absence of stronger climate change measures.

Berry wants the city to move ahead with the bylaw immediately, but he said he can imagine the changes going further.

"I would love to see more density, I'd like to see slightly higher buildings, I think that means better things for the city, certainly better for the environment," Berry said.

David Berry with Grow Together Edmonton, middle, speaks at the public hearing Monday in support of the city's bylaw renewal. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues backs the bylaw but would like to see stronger measures for climate change.

EFCL board president Jenn Parsonage said the federation believes all new single-family, duplex, row housing and multi-unit housing be constructed to net zero-ready standards by 2030.

New housing should be built to allow solar energy and electric vehicles, she added.

"We request that climate mitigation elements not only be included but must also be enforceable," Parsonage said.

Monitoring needed

Adam Shamchuk, an associate senior planner with O2 Planning and Design, said he's generally supportive of the bylaw but the city has left gaps.

"As part of the implementation of a new zoning bylaw, there needs to be an accountability framework that includes monitoring, public reporting, analysis, and ongoing engagement with stakeholders in the development community."

Shamchuk said the city should monitor the outcomes 18 to 24 months after the bylaw goes into effect with an evaluation involving industry specialists in design, planning, construction and development.

"You want to check the results of your experiment," he said. "All of this is an experiment at the end of the day."

The public hearing will sit every day until the end of Thursday and another day in December if needed. Council will vote on the bylaw after the public hearing is finished.